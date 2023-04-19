Notable Wednesday Option Activity: POOL, BEN, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 1,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 401,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) options are showing a volume of 11,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of BEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,500 underlying shares of BEN. Below is a chart showing BEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 10,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

