Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PMT, OPCH, INMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), where a total of 7,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 696,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) options are showing a volume of 26,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 19,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PMT options, OPCH options, or INMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.