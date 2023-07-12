Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PMT, OPCH, INMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), where a total of 7,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111% of PMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 696,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,600 underlying shares of PMT. Below is a chart showing PMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) options are showing a volume of 26,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 12,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) saw options trading volume of 19,385 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 109.1% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PMT options, OPCH options, or INMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

