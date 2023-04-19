Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLUG, MU, CTIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Plug Power Inc (Symbol: PLUG), where a total volume of 98,349 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of PLUG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 16,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PLUG. Below is a chart showing PLUG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 99,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 15,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And CTI BioPharma Corp (Symbol: CTIC) options are showing a volume of 11,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CTIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 449,300 underlying shares of CTIC. Below is a chart showing CTIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLUG options, MU options, or CTIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
