Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, GKOS, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 132,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 9,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,200 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) options are showing a volume of 6,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 671,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 624,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 37,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PINS options, GKOS options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
