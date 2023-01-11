Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, AAL, BLK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total of 52,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,800 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 128,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 9,186 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,600 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 695,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,100 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

