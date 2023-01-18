Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PG, MS, HES

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 53,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 57,552 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 11,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
