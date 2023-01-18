Markets
PG

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PG, MS, HES

January 18, 2023 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 53,350 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,400 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) saw options trading volume of 57,552 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 79.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,500 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 11,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,300 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PG options, MS options, or HES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Industrials Shares
 QQQX Dividend History
 ASM Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG
MS
HES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.