Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PG, BRBR, CHPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total of 47,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.1% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 17,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR) saw options trading volume of 7,462 contracts, representing approximately 746,200 underlying shares or approximately 84.8% of BRBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 879,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of BRBR. Below is a chart showing BRBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) saw options trading volume of 71,058 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
