Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, MOS, MAR

May 10, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 7,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 790,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 18,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,455 contracts, representing approximately 845,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, MOS options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
