Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, MOS, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 7,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 790,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 18,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,455 contracts, representing approximately 845,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCT options, MOS options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

