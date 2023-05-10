Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, MOS, MAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total volume of 7,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 790,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,300 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 18,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.25 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) saw options trading volume of 8,455 contracts, representing approximately 845,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PCT options, MOS options, or MAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DZSI Next Earnings Date
BWP market cap history
NC Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.