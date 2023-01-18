Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PCT, MO, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT), where a total of 6,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 653,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.9% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 40,306 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 1,683 contracts, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
