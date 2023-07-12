Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, MTCH, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 90,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 7,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 715,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 30,101 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 76,718 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 8,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

