Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PANW, LLY, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 78,947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 226.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 52,836 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 142.8% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 22,623 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 109.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

