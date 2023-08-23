News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSTK, THO, WFC

August 23, 2023 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total volume of 16,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 454,400 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 491,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 81,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

