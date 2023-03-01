Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OSPN, FHN, UNVR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN), where a total volume of 6,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 681,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 420.4% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,100 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) saw options trading volume of 109,947 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 344.4% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 28,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Univar Solutions Inc (Symbol: UNVR) options are showing a volume of 40,145 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 318.6% of UNVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of UNVR. Below is a chart showing UNVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

