Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMF, WHR, UPWK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 10,975 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 5,020 contracts, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 7,000 contracts, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OMF options, WHR options, or UPWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
FXF Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FXSG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.