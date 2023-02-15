Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OMF, WHR, UPWK

February 15, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), where a total of 10,975 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.8% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 5,020 contracts, representing approximately 502,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 766,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 7,000 contracts, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OMF options, WHR options, or UPWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

