Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, WE, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total of 25,220 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.7% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

WeWork Inc (Symbol: WE) options are showing a volume of 78,733 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.2% of WE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 38,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of WE. Below is a chart showing WE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 716,694 contracts, representing approximately 71.7 million underlying shares or approximately 100.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 49,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

