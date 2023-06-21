Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, EBIX, NKE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 17,854 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) saw options trading volume of 1,662 contracts, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares or approximately 46% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 48,333 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, EBIX options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

