News & Insights

Markets
OKTA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, EBIX, NKE

June 21, 2023 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 17,854 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) saw options trading volume of 1,662 contracts, representing approximately 166,200 underlying shares or approximately 46% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 360,950 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,700 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 48,333 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OKTA options, EBIX options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Dividend Stocks Analysts Like
 ASPA shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding GFL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OKTA
EBIX
NKE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.