Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ODFL, RETA, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), where a total volume of 3,612 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 361,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) saw options trading volume of 2,249 contracts, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 7,493 contracts, representing approximately 749,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ODFL options, RETA options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

