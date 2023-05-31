News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NTAP, DG, UNH

May 31, 2023

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total volume of 7,822 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 782,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.5% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 8,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 815,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 9,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 952,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

