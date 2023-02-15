Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NTAP, BIIB, WM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), where a total of 9,014 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 901,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 4,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 866,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,500 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 8,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 854,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,000 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

