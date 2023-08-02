Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, EXPE, EA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 6,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 612,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $557.50 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $557.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 8,843 contracts, representing approximately 884,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 9,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

