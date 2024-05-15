Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NOW, DE, ALB

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 6,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 666,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,600 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 11,884 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NOW options, DE options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
