Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NE, NLY, SQSP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), where a total of 4,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 22,124 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Squarespace Inc (Symbol: SQSP) options are showing a volume of 3,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of SQSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of SQSP. Below is a chart showing SQSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
