Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NE, NLY, SQSP

May 03, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE), where a total of 4,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52% of NE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 961,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NE. Below is a chart showing NE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) saw options trading volume of 22,124 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.1% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.50 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 11,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Squarespace Inc (Symbol: SQSP) options are showing a volume of 3,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of SQSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of SQSP. Below is a chart showing SQSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NE options, NLY options, or SQSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

