Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, VRNT, UNFI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 98,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 17,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Verint Systems Inc (Symbol: VRNT) saw options trading volume of 2,151 contracts, representing approximately 215,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of VRNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,745 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,000 underlying shares of VRNT. Below is a chart showing VRNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) options are showing a volume of 2,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 219,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,900 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
