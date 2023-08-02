News & Insights

MTSI

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTSI, ROVR, SAGE

August 02, 2023 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total of 2,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Rover Group Inc (Symbol: ROVR) options are showing a volume of 4,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of ROVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of ROVR. Below is a chart showing ROVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 5,562 contracts, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MTSI options, ROVR options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

