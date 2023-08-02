Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTSI, ROVR, SAGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total of 2,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 417,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Rover Group Inc (Symbol: ROVR) options are showing a volume of 4,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 472,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of ROVR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of ROVR. Below is a chart showing ROVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 5,562 contracts, representing approximately 556,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTSI options, ROVR options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.