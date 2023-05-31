Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MTB, TWLO, LNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), where a total volume of 17,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.1% of MTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,000 underlying shares of MTB. Below is a chart showing MTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 70,960 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 15,028 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTB options, TWLO options, or LNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.