Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, MDB, REGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total of 16,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 171.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 989,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 40,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.4% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 3,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 9,675 contracts, representing approximately 967,500 underlying shares or approximately 158.8% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,290 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
