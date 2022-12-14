Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, LIVN, OM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 25,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 466.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 12,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 321.8% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Outset Medical Inc (Symbol: OM) saw options trading volume of 15,075 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 302.1% of OM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of OM. Below is a chart showing OM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

