Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSTR, LIVN, OM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR), where a total volume of 25,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 466.4% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 542,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,800 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 12,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 321.8% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Outset Medical Inc (Symbol: OM) saw options trading volume of 15,075 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 302.1% of OM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,300 underlying shares of OM. Below is a chart showing OM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSTR options, LIVN options, or OM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Energy Stocks
AMCO Split History
PTRY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.