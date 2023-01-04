Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MSFT, BBWI, ADM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total of 547,900 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 54.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 192.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 24,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 22,619 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.8% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 14,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,800 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, BBWI options, or ADM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.