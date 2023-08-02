News & Insights

Markets
MRNA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, CNNE, NVCR

August 02, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 41,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) saw options trading volume of 3,190 contracts, representing approximately 319,000 underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 14,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CNNE options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PZN Videos
 Institutional Holders of ABOS
 ASIX Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRNA
CNNE
NVCR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.