Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, CNNE, NVCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 41,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) saw options trading volume of 3,190 contracts, representing approximately 319,000 underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 14,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, CNNE options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PZN Videos
Institutional Holders of ABOS
ASIX Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.