Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MRNA, CNNE, NVCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 41,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) saw options trading volume of 3,190 contracts, representing approximately 319,000 underlying shares or approximately 113.1% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 281,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 14,781 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.8% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,600 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

