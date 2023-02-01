Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MO, ALGN, TXN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO), where a total volume of 47,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,400 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,945 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 594,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 993,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,000 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 28,510 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 20,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

