Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MMM, SKY, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 13,623 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY) saw options trading volume of 1,699 contracts, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,303 contracts, representing approximately 630,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $477.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $477.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMM options, SKY options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
