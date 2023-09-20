Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MGM, MSFT, DRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total volume of 27,063 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 106,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 8,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,100 underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 5,500 contracts, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
