Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, AMC, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 497,396 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 49.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 25,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 355,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 37,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 47,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, AMC options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.