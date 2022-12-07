Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, AMC, DOCU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 497,396 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 49.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 25,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 355,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 37,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 47,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,200 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for META options, AMC options, or DOCU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SNAP Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MSFD
AMEH YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.