Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MED, LITE, XP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total volume of 3,191 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 319,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 172.2% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 185,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 21,654 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 170.6% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,300 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP) saw options trading volume of 72,149 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 162.7% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 25,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MED options, LITE options, or XP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
