Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, HUBS, ZBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total of 32,603 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.7% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,100 underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 2,838 contracts, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,600 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) options are showing a volume of 8,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 824,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of ZBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,100 underlying shares of ZBH. Below is a chart showing ZBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

