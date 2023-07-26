Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDT, ABC, TSCO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT), where a total volume of 23,058 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of MDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 16,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MDT. Below is a chart showing MDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) saw options trading volume of 5,783 contracts, representing approximately 578,300 underlying shares or approximately 52% of ABC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,200 underlying shares of ABC. Below is a chart showing ABC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 6,639 contracts, representing approximately 663,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,200 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDT options, ABC options, or TSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.