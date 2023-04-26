Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MDB, UPS, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 25,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 194.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 55,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 580,790 contracts, representing approximately 58.1 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 40,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

