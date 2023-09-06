Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, GE, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total volume of 3,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 345,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:
General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 16,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 23,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,000 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MCK options, GE options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
PNTG Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of WFIP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.