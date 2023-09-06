Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, GE, LUV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total volume of 3,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 345,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 16,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 23,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,000 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

