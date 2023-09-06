News & Insights

Markets
MCK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, GE, LUV

September 06, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total volume of 3,457 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 345,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 16,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV) options are showing a volume of 23,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of LUV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 862,000 underlying shares of LUV. Below is a chart showing LUV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, GE options, or LUV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying
 PNTG Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of WFIP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCK
GE
LUV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.