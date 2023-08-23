Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, W, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 157,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 19,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 29,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

