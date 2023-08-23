Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, W, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 157,192 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 19,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 29,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,800 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 1,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 171,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 297,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,300 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MARA options, W options, or AMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WTRX
Funds Holding GXTG
Institutional Holders of SEER
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.