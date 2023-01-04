Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MARA, SYY, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), where a total of 165,353 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.1% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 19,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY) options are showing a volume of 21,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.1% of SYY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,500 underlying shares of SYY. Below is a chart showing SYY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 99,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.8% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 7,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,000 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
