Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, KSS, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 11,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 16,937 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,900 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 20,831 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, KSS options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding FAUS
DAWN YTD Return
HAYN Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.