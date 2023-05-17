Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, KSS, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 11,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) saw options trading volume of 16,937 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 9,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,900 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 20,831 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, KSS options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

