Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, CLX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 10,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 4,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 198,253 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, CLX options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yielding BDCs
MGT Split History
CEIX Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.