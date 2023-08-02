Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MA, CLX, BAC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 10,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.4% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 4,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 465,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,600 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 198,253 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

