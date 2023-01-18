Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, STX, KMB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total volume of 8,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 817,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,300 underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 9,827 contracts, representing approximately 982,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,900 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) options are showing a volume of 5,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 591,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LYB options, STX options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

