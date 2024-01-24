Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LYB, KMB, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB), where a total of 11,419 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.6% of LYB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 10,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYB. Below is a chart showing LYB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 11,368 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 66.5% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,300 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 15,112 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

