Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LVS, ELV, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 20,717 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) options are showing a volume of 4,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 495,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of ELV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,400 underlying shares of ELV. Below is a chart showing ELV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 155,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
