Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, MU, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 9,607 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 960,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 123,585 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 17,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 197,930 contracts, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,400 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

