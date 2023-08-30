News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, IMVT, OMF

August 30, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 8,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 939,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) saw options trading volume of 11,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) saw options trading volume of 5,885 contracts, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

