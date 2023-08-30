Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, IMVT, OMF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 8,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 939,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) saw options trading volume of 11,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) saw options trading volume of 5,885 contracts, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

