Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, IMVT, OMF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 8,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 869,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 939,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT) saw options trading volume of 11,071 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,000 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF) saw options trading volume of 5,885 contracts, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of OMF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of OMF. Below is a chart showing OMF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, IMVT options, or OMF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
KEYW Price Target
BTTR Historical Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.