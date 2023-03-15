Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LQDA, SMAR, SYF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 2,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) saw options trading volume of 6,207 contracts, representing approximately 620,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 23,838 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,900 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LQDA options, SMAR options, or SYF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: EVRI shares outstanding history
Funds Holding DNAA
RXD shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.