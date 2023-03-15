Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LQDA, SMAR, SYF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA), where a total volume of 2,301 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SmartSheet Inc (Symbol: SMAR) saw options trading volume of 6,207 contracts, representing approximately 620,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of SMAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of SMAR. Below is a chart showing SMAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 23,838 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 8,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 825,900 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

