Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, HSY, AMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 15,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 5,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 11,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 16,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,100 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, HSY options, or AMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.