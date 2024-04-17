News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, HSY, AMT

April 17, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

April 17, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 15,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.4% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 5,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,100 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 11,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 16,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,100 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, HSY options, or AMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

