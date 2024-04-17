Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, HSY, AMT

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 11,121 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,200 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) options are showing a volume of 16,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of AMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,100 underlying shares of AMT. Below is a chart showing AMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LOW options, HSY options, or AMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
