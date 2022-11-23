Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMT, SBUX, FANG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total of 7,674 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 767,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 35,919 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 11,354 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $153.84 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $153.84 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMT options, SBUX options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.